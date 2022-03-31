renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $384,024.18 and $22,650.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.55 or 0.07215038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,444.20 or 0.99754742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00045418 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

