ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 117,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,125,069 shares.The stock last traded at $8.19 and had previously closed at $7.99.

Several analysts have commented on RNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419,064 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $5,446,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.