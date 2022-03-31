ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 117,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,125,069 shares.The stock last traded at $8.19 and had previously closed at $7.99.
Several analysts have commented on RNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419,064 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $5,446,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNW)
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
