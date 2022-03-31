Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 31st (BSBK, CNF, DAWN, DIBS, EGLX, ENFN, EVGO, FBIO, FFIC, FXTGY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 31st:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

