Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 31st (ALIZY, CCO, CSWI, LCSHF, MPVD, MTDR, SQ, WSM, XBC, XEBEF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 31st:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$33.00.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Sidoti began coverage on shares of. Sidoti issued a buy rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$1.10 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matador's upstream operations are mainly concentrated in the Delaware Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil and gas plays. Since 2011, the company significantly boosted its Delaware acreage, which now covers 124,800 net acres. Moreover, it identified up to 4,381 gross potential drilling locations on its Delaware Basin acreage, making its production outlook bright. For 2022, it expects oil-equivalent production of 36.3-38.3 million barrels, suggesting an increase from 31.5 million barrels in 2021. However, its significant reliance on debt is concerning. The company's meagre cash balance raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, Matador warrants a cautious stance.”

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.00.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

