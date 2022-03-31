Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,214 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Resideo Technologies worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of REZI opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.38. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

