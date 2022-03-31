RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of RLI worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of RLI by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.43. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.54 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

