Robust Token Price Hits $11.08 on Top Exchanges (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Robust Token has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a market cap of $264,921.38 and $1,498.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for $11.08 or 0.00024874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.55 or 0.07215038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,444.20 or 0.99754742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00045418 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

