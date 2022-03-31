Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.08.

Shares of RCI.B traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.75. 457,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.94. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$56.00 and a 52-week high of C$71.18. The company has a market cap of C$35.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

