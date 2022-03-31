Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.50

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 131.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBB. Cormark boosted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of SBB traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,752. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$672.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Fennell purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$127,548. Also, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,382.75.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (Get Rating)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

