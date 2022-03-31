Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$79.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.17.

Shares of DOL stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$71.62. 407,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$51.50 and a 12-month high of C$72.37.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

