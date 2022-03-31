Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Michael W. Bayley Sells 3,637 Shares

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE RCL traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $83.78. 5,395,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

