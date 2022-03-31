Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.13 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,584 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 76,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Foot Locker worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 32.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 43.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

