Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,878 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMFG opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

