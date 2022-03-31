Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

