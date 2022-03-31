Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.96 ($38.42).

SZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of SZG traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €43.46 ($47.76). 177,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €22.45 ($24.67) and a 52 week high of €44.64 ($49.05). The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.44.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

