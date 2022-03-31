Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 5,395 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,395 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $145,611.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MSP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 283,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,630. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Datto by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Datto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

