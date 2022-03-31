Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 9,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 152,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

