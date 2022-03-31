Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stake Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Science Applications International worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 106,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.