Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE SRL opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. ( NYSE:SRL Get Rating ) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.97% of Scully Royalty worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

