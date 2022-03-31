Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Insider Raj Mehra Acquires 66,667 Shares

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) insider Raj Mehra acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $56,666.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SEEL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,105. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.72. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.07 and a quick ratio of 10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,859,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 116,859 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 84.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,771,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 808,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 361,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,441 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

