Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Sensient Technologies worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 38,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.