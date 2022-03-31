ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $396,900.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Laura Francis sold 1,890 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Laura Francis sold 2,310 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $451,212.30.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $12.48 on Thursday, reaching $207.36. The stock had a trading volume of 822,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,722. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.20 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,314,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after acquiring an additional 254,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,441,000 after acquiring an additional 142,368 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.