Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Drops By 21.4%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 957,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWLIF opened at 0.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.82. Ameriwest Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.53 and a twelve month high of 1.37.

Get Ameriwest Lithium alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.