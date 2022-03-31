Short Interest in bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Decreases By 21.8%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 483,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,261.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

Shares of BMXMF stock remained flat at $$108.76 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. bioMérieux has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.