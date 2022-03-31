Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Rises By 33.3%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Brother Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

