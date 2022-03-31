Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Declines By 20.6%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 905,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 5.73. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.22.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.10% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

