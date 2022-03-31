Short Interest in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Declines By 22.4%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 374,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research firms recently commented on CNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.
CNA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNA Financial (CNA)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.