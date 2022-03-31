Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Increases By 33.2%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 621,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 389,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Evogene by 20.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evogene by 40.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Evogene by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 3,062.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

Evogene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.