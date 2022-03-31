Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Drops By 22.3%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 626,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.3 days.

EXETF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

EXETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

