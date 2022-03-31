Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Rises By 28.7%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BHAT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.48.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (Get Rating)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.