Short Interest in Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Rises By 33.3%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Gem Diamonds stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.06.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gem Diamonds (GMDMF)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.