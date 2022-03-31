Short Interest in Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Rises By 33.3%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Gem Diamonds stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

