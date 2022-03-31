Short Interest in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Declines By 22.3%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 39,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,816,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,636,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

