Short Interest in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Declines By 22.1%

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 776,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 696.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. 167,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

