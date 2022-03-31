Short Interest in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Drops By 21.9%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,335. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad QuÃmica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
