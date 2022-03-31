Short Interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Decreases By 22.6%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $5.14 on Thursday, hitting $151.02. 1,368,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -124.93 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $118.20 and a one year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.18.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.