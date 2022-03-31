Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Rises By 31.4%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 718,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNEYF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.74.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

