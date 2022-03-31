Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Declines By 19.0%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 562,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,278.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPLWF opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. Temple & Webster Group has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Temple & Webster Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform that offers approximately 200,000 products. Its online platform offers outdoor, office, and home dÃ©cor furniture; and rugs, lighting, wall art bed and bath, kitchen baby and kids, renovation, and lifestyle products.

