Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Stash Ptak Sells 421 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SIG stock traded down $3.23 on Thursday, hitting $72.70. 1,044,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,690. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

