Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$22.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a C$20.00 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of CVE:SKE traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,331. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62.

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Senior Officer Shane Williams sold 35,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$579,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$828,500. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 64,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.06, for a total value of C$846,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 937,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,240,811.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,607 shares of company stock worth $1,662,847.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

