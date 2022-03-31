Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). Skylight Health Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skylight Health Group.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

SLHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skylight Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLHG stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.52. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.