South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 927,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.75.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,528,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after buying an additional 519,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,540,000 after buying an additional 2,103,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

