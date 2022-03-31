SparksPay Trading Up 24.1% This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $23,729.56 and $19.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,122,623 coins and its circulating supply is 10,878,935 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.