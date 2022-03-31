Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 126668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.44 million and a PE ratio of -7.00.
Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)
