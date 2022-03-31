Spectrum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (SPT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $15,876.36 and $3,067.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00270778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001429 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

