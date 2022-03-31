SPINDLE Market Capitalization Achieves $481,509.40 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $481,509.40 and approximately $654.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,525.16 or 0.99927329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00326039 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00136019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00041402 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

