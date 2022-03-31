State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 352.0 days.

SBKFF opened at $72.14 on Thursday. State Bank of India has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in State Bank of India stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

