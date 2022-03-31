State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 14,400 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Moderna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Moderna by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Moderna by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,656. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,054 shares of company stock valued at $29,235,114 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

