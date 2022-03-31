State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 307,582 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,582 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $30,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock remained flat at $$17.27 during trading on Thursday. 3,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,440,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

