State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

American Tower stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,072. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

