State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,071 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boeing by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,009,000 after buying an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $194.91. 9,959,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,223,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

